The Cheapest Way of Getting Football Texts Alerts Sent to Your Phone Only 18p an SMS

Puts You in Control and Saves You Money

If you want to know how your football team is doing but are fed up with the high cost of football text alerts, then you have come to the right place. Cheap Footy Scores has been set up by a few fans who want a cheaper way of staying up to date with the football scores on a Saturday afternoon.



Our football SMS text message service is 30% cheaper per SMS than any other UK service, and as you have more control then you need less texts saving you money.

You have control so that you can for example :